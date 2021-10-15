Left Menu

Kazakhstan rations power supplies after plant outages

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 15-10-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 13:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Kazakhstan's state electric grid company has limited power supplies to some consumers after three units at the Central Asian nation's major power plants suffered from emergency shutdowns, it said on Friday.

"Against the background of the already present power shortages, these emergency power plant outages will lead to unacceptable power deviations at the border with Russia's energy system, overloading the interstate power transmission lines and creating a risk of a systemic malfunction," the company, KEGOC, said in a statement.

