Kerala: Protest erupts at govt hospital in Kollam after panchayat president attacks doctor

A doctor, working with a government hospital, Sasthamkotta in Kollam district, was allegedly attacked by a panchayat president on Thursday night.

ANI | Kollam (Kerala) | Updated: 16-10-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 03:23 IST
Kerala: Protest erupts at govt hospital in Kollam after panchayat president attacks doctor
Doctors protesting outside government taluk hospital, Sasthamkotta in Kollam district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A doctor, working with a government hospital, Sasthamkotta in Kollam district, was allegedly attacked by a panchayat president on Thursday night. Following this, the doctors of the hospital staged a protest on Friday, demanding the arrest of the panchayat president.

According to Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA), Dr Ganesh, who was on the duty, was allegedly attacked by Sooranad North Panchayat president Sreekumar. The panchayat president had come with a dead body of a woman in an ambulance and asked Ganesh to confirm the death of the woman. The doctor asked Sreekumar to bring the body of the woman to the casualty ward and complete the procedure. This led to an altercation between the two.

The doctor has been admitted to Government Taluk Hospital, Kottarakkara. Meanwhile, Sreekumar alleged that he was attacked by the doctors and others in the hospital.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

