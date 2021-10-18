Amusement parks, auditoriums, theatres to resume from Oct 22 in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray
As the COVID-19 cases reduce in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that amusement parks, auditoriums and theatres will be reopened from October 22.
- Country:
- India
As the COVID-19 cases reduce in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that amusement parks, auditoriums and theatres will be reopened from October 22. In a tweet, the chief minister said, "Restrictions are being gradually eased as the number of COVID cases is on the decline. Amusement parks, auditoriums, and theatres will be opened from October 22nd. Guidelines for extending the hours of restaurants and shops across the state will be out soon."
The Chief Minister also said that the guidelines for extending the hours of restaurants and shops across the state will be released soon. Mumbai on Sunday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began in March last year.
"Mumbai recorded zero Covid death after March 26, 2020. This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. I salute Team MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) for their spectacular performance," said IS Chahal, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Chahal
ALSO READ
Mass ascension launches balloon event after COVID-19 hiatus
How COVID health advice and modelling has been opaque, slow to change and politicised in Australia
Singapore could see 5,000 COVID-19 cases daily, says Minister
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States
Tennis-Sabalenka tests positive for COVID-19, out of Indian Wells