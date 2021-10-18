Left Menu

Amusement parks, auditoriums, theatres to resume from Oct 22 in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

As the COVID-19 cases reduce in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that amusement parks, auditoriums and theatres will be reopened from October 22.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:07 IST
Amusement parks, auditoriums, theatres to resume from Oct 22 in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the COVID-19 cases reduce in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that amusement parks, auditoriums and theatres will be reopened from October 22. In a tweet, the chief minister said, "Restrictions are being gradually eased as the number of COVID cases is on the decline. Amusement parks, auditoriums, and theatres will be opened from October 22nd. Guidelines for extending the hours of restaurants and shops across the state will be out soon."

The Chief Minister also said that the guidelines for extending the hours of restaurants and shops across the state will be released soon. Mumbai on Sunday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began in March last year.

"Mumbai recorded zero Covid death after March 26, 2020. This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. I salute Team MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) for their spectacular performance," said IS Chahal, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021