All processions prohibited on Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai, except those in two places
All processions on Eid-e-Milad have been prohibited, except for one procession in Mumbai City district and another in Mumbai Suburban district, said the office of the commissioner of police, Greater Mumbai.
All processions on Eid-e-Milad have been prohibited, except for one procession in Mumbai City district and another in Mumbai Suburban district, said the office of the commissioner of police, Greater Mumbai. A release stated, "All processions on Eid-e-Milad prohibited, except one procession in Mumbai City district and one in Mumbai Suburban district of 5 trucks per procession with a max of 5 persons on each truck, with the prior permission of the police."
It added, "Order will remain in effect from 12:01 am on 18 October 2021 to 11 pm on 20 October 2021, unless withdrawn earlier." Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated in Rabi'al-awwal, the third month in the religious calendar. On this day, Muslims all across the world celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. (ANI)
