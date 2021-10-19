Left Menu

Kerala rains: Bride, groom reach temple in cooking vessel for marriage

A bride and groom on Monday reached the temple in a cooking vessel for their marriage in Kerala's Alappuzha.

ANI | Alappuzha (Kerala) | Updated: 19-10-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 07:03 IST
Kerala rains: Bride, groom reach temple in cooking vessel for marriage
A bride and groom reached the temple in a cooking vessel for their marriage in Kerala's Alappuzha on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bride and groom on Monday reached the temple in a cooking vessel for their marriage in Kerala's Alappuzha. Akash, who is a native of Takazhi and Aiswarya, who is a native of Ambalapuzha reached the temple in a cooking vessel for their marriage after heavy rains lashes the city.

The marriage was scheduled at Thalavadi Panayannoorkavu Devi temple on Monday. But due to the heavy rain for the last two days, roads were flooded with water. They reached the temple in the vessel with the help of others.

Both got married in the temple, in the presence of a limited number of guests. Akash and Aiswarya are health workers in Chengannur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

 India
4
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021