Leopard rescued in Nashik; forensic testing to asertain whether it is man-eater

A man-eating leopard has been rescued from Adgaon Shivar in Nashik by officials of the Forest Department who had set up cages at various places to trap the big cat. Last month two children were killed in Nashik district were killed after being attacked by a leopard.

According to Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division, officials have sent DNA samples of the rescued leopard to asertain whether it was the same that had killed the children. "We have rescued a full-grown male leopard from Adgaon Shivar of Nashik. Human killings by leopard had happened in past in that area. We have sent DNA samples of the leopard for analysis to check whether it is the same man-eater leopard that we are after. We can not say that this same leopard is the one that killed two small children in the district until DNA samples obtained from the bodies and that of leopard match," said Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division.

Garg also advised the people to stay beware of the movement of nocturnal animals during the day and at night. "These animals usually attack small children or old people. People should ensure that they are accompanied by someone while they go out. They can also play loud music on phones, radio and carry sticks to keep themselves safe," he added. (ANI)

