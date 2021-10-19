Uttarakhand CM chairs review meeting over heavy rains situation

Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday evening chaired a review meeting in Haldwani, Nainital over the situation in the city and state alike, in the wake of heavy rains.

ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister in a meeting on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday evening chaired a review meeting in Haldwani, Nainital over the situation in the city and state alike, in the wake of heavy rains. While speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "Held discussions over the loss of lives, property, road, rescue operation, resumption of roads; have instructed officials to clear the debris from landslide so as to resume road connectivity."

Earlier, Dhami had informed that so far 34 deaths, 5 missing in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains."Those who lost their houses will be given Rs 1,09,000, Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased, possible help to be extended to those who lost their livestock," he said. The CM further assured that the possible help will be extended to those who lost their livestock due to heavy rains and landslides in the state. Dhami conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall.

According to the State Disaster Management Secretary, Uttarakhand has recorded more than 200mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

