Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Kabirsej village, pays tribute to Maharishi Valmiki

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday visited the Kabirsej village of Jobat Vis area and held discussion in the 'chaupal' with the villagers to take important suggestions from them.

ANI | Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 15:58 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday visited the Kabirsej village of Jobat Vis area and held discussion in the 'chaupal' with the villagers to take important suggestions from them. Speaking at the event, Chouhan said, "Today, at the residence of tribal brother Bharchand Bhuria in Kabirsej village of Jobat Vis area, I held discussion in the chaupal with the villagers and took important suggestions from them."

Chouhan further stated that his ultimate goal is to bring prosperity to the lives of the tribal brothers and sisters of his state. "My ultimate goal is to bring prosperity in the lives of the tribal brothers and sisters of my state. My government is continuously working for your welfare," he added. Apart from interacting with the villagers, the Chief Minister also paid tribute to Maharishi Valmiki on his birth anniversary. "Best wishes to all of you on the birth anniversary of the most revered Maharishi Valmiki. Salute to Maharishi Valmiki by attending a program organized by Gujarati Valmiki Samaj in Alirajpur," Chouhan added. (ANI)

