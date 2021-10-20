Left Menu

Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:12 IST
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's main critic, has been awarded the European Union's top human rights prize.

In open criticism of the Kremlin, the leaders of the European Parliament picked the Russian politician for the Sakharov Prize Wednesday. Other candidates had been a group of Afghan women and imprisoned Bolivian politician and former interim President Jeanine Anez.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

