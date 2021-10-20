Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:12 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's main critic, has been awarded the European Union's top human rights prize.
In open criticism of the Kremlin, the leaders of the European Parliament picked the Russian politician for the Sakharov Prize Wednesday. Other candidates had been a group of Afghan women and imprisoned Bolivian politician and former interim President Jeanine Anez.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
