Centre not bothered about people: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hit out at the Union government over the farmers' agitation and rising inflation, accusing it of adopting an arrogant attitude and saying it is not bothered about people. ''Inflation is increasing because prices of petrol and diesel are increasing day by day and the central government is not bothered about it. They have no idea that people are under distress," he told reporters in Nagaur's Nimbola Biswa village. Gehlot visited the village to attend a camp under his government's ''Prashasan Gaon ke Sang'' program. ''They should understand sentiments of the countrymen. They feel that there is no reaction among people but the reaction is very much in the mind and heart,'' he said accusing the government of being arrogant.

Gehlot also targeted the Union government on the farmers' stir against central farm laws. He said farmers have been agitating for a year and no one cares about them. Gehlot said it has never happened in the history of the country and the world that farmers have been agitating for more than a year. Gehlot said the situation in the country is dangerous. The media is under pressure and the government misuses the CBI, Income Tax Department, and Enforcement Directorate, Gehlot said. The chief minister also said there was a conspiracy to weaken his government but the MLAs supported the government and stayed together for 34 days last year else the government would have gone. He also said ED had raided the premises of his family members. On damage to crops due to recent rains in many parts of the state, Gehlot said his government has ordered a special "girdawari" for assessment of losses. After Nagaur, Gehlot visited another camp organized under the "Prashasan Shahron ke Sang" program at Dehra-Jobner near Jaipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)