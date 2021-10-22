Left Menu

Punjab finance minister meets Mandaviya, seeks establishment of pharma park in Bathinda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 20:11 IST
Punjab finance minister meets Mandaviya, seeks establishment of pharma park in Bathinda
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Friday met Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and sought the establishment of a pharmaceutical park in Bathinda.

According to a statement issued by the Punjab government, Badal said that building a pharmaceutical park in Bathinda would serve the entire country, particularly the northern region, including Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

He also stressed that it was equally important to diversify Punjab's economy and agriculture.

Mandaviya heard the facts presented and assured Badal that he would give Bathinda the highest consideration, the statement said.

Being a border state, Punjab must employ its youth productively to ensure that they don't fall victim to the ''sinister designs emanating from our hostile neighbours'', Badal told Mandaviya.

The establishment of a pharmaceutical park in Bathinda would provide direct employment to around 1,00,000 people and indirect employment to nearly 2,00,000 people, he said.

Badal said that the site chosen in Bathinda was ideal for the establishment of a pharmaceutical park due to the presence of a fully operational ''A'' level railway station, the availability of over 1,350 acres of land and its proximity to the Bathinda Oil Refinery.

The pharmaceutical industry would also receive substantial support from some of the largest USFDA-approved pharmaceutical companies, such as Sun Pharma, Centrient, and IOL Chemicals, he said.

Bathinda would also benefit from an R&D ecosystem of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research and Institute of Nano-Technology at Mohali, besides All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences and Institute of Microbial Technology, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021