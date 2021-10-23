Aryan Khan reading religious books in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail: Jail authorities

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail following his alleged involvement in cruise ship drugs case, has been reading religious books in the prison. According to the jail administration, Aryan Khan was anxious in the jail after his bail had been rejected. The jail authorities suggested him to read the library books.

Following this, Khan was given books from the jail library. For the last two days, Aryan Khan has been reading a book written on Lord Ram and Mother Sita. Earlier, Khan had read a book called The Lion's Gate. As per the jail administration, if a prisoner wants, he can get a book of his choice from his relatives, but only religious books are allowed. Apart from this, if a prisoner leaves a book while leaving the jail, then it is also included in the library.

Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and others till October 30 in connection with the cruise ship drug case. Earlier on Wednesday, the special court refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection.

The Bombay High Court will hear the bail application on October 26. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

