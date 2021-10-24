Left Menu

Rain lashes parts of Delhi, adjoining areas

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 20:21 IST
Visual of Delhi Rain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall in the adjoining areas of Delhi NCR today.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Pilkhua, Barut," IMD tweeted. IMD also predicts more rain will occur in some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in the next two hours.

"Hastinapur, Chandpur, Khatoli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Deoband, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Dadri, Shamli, Bulandshahar, Chapraula, Gulothi, Gangoh, Yamunanagar (U.P) Sonipat, Kherkhoda, Farukhnagar, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Kosli (Haryana) will receive rain during next 2 hours," IMD said in a Tweet. According to IMD, the current temperature of Delhi stands at 25.4 degrees Celsius.

Earlier speaking to ANI, IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani informed that in "Delhi and Haryana, some light rain may occur." (ANI)

