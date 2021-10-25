Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM to form high-powered committee to monitor reconstruction work after damage by rainfall

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the state government will constitute a high-powered committee to monitor reconstruction work after the damage caused by incessant rainfall.

Updated: 25-10-2021 18:36 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the state government will constitute a high-powered committee to monitor reconstruction work after the damage caused by incessant rainfall. Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "We will constitute a high-powered committee to monitor reconstruction work of the damage caused by the calamity. The committee will also look after the relief work and relief assistance given to the affected people. We are assessing the damage caused by the disaster."

Dhami stated that no casualty has been reported among tourists in the state during incessant rains due to the state's prompt actions. "Due to our prompt actions, there has been no casualty among tourists in the state during rains. Our next step is to complete the reconstruction work as soon as possible and provide relief to affected people," he added.

Uttarakhand has been facing incessant rainfall for the past few days which caused landslides and floods. The death toll due to rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand has mounted to 72 and four people are still missing, said the Uttarakhand government on Sunday.

As per the report, 26 people were injured in the disaster from October 17 to 19.The rain triggered landslides, house collapses and deluge caused large scale devastation and loss of life and property in the state. Also, 224 houses were damaged in these incidents.

Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, landslides, and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places. (ANI)

