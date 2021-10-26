Left Menu

EU needs to assess pros and cons of joint gas buying - energy chief

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-10-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union needs to assess the advantages and drawbacks of a proposal made by some member states to introduce joint gas buying among EU countries, the bloc's energy policy chief said on Tuesday.

"We will need to assess the advantages and the drawbacks of such a system," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said after a meeting of EU energy ministers.

"There are many issues to be considered - who will pay for the costs of procuring and storing the gas, how the gas will be transported from the different regions," she said, adding that joint gas buying was one of a range of options the EU is looking at to make its gas system more resilient.

