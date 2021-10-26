Iran says cyberattack behind widespread disruption at gas stations

A cyberattack disrupted the sale of heavily subsidised gasoline in Iran on Tuesday, state media reported, causing long lines at gas stations across the country.

"The disruption at the refuelling system of gas stations... in the past few hours, was caused by a cyberattack," state broadcaster IRIB said. "Technical experts are fixing the problem and soon the refuelling process...will return to normal."

The disruptions came ahead of the second anniversary of an increase in fuel prices in November 2019 which led to widespread street protests in which hundreds were reported to have been killed by security forces.

Also Read: Partial results show pro-Iran groups losing Iraq election

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)