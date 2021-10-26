Delhi ministers, assembly speaker to participate in 'Red Light on, Gaadi Off' campaign

Left Menu

Ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal government and speaker and deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly will participate in the Red Light on, Gaadi Off campaign starting Wednesday to sensitise people about vehicular pollution.On Wednesday, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain will participate in the campaign at the Delhi Gate traffic signal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 20:44 IST
Ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal government and speaker and deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly will participate in the 'Red Light on, Gaadi Off' campaign starting Wednesday to sensitise people about vehicular pollution.

On Wednesday, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain will participate in the campaign at the Delhi Gate traffic signal. On October 29, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam will be at Africa Avenue-Hyatt Flyover, a statement said.

Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Rakhi Birla will do her bit at Karkari Mor on November 2. Speaker Niwas Goel will take part in the campaign at the Mandoli Red Light in Nand Nagri on November 8. Health Minister Satyendar Jain will be at Madhuban Chowk on November 12, Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot at Dwarka Mor on November 15 and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at India Gate on November 18.

On October18, the Delhi government had launched the month-long 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off" campaign under which people are encouraged to switch off their vehicles at traffic signals.

Data from the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) shows that if people switch off engines at traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 13-20 per cent.

