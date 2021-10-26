Left Menu

White House: Biden will discuss energy prices, supply chain woes on G20 trip

President Joe Biden will discuss energy prices, the Iranian nuclear program and supply chain issues during his trip to Europe this week to attend a meeting of G20 leaders, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. Biden will seek to cement progress on a global minimum tax during his trip, Sullivan told reporters.

President Joe Biden will discuss energy prices, the Iranian nuclear program and supply chain issues during his trip to Europe this week to attend a meeting of G20 leaders, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

Biden will seek to cement progress on a global minimum tax during his trip, Sullivan told reporters. Biden leaves for Italy on Thursday. He is slated to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday before kicking off meetings with leaders of the world's largest economies in Rome. After the G20 meetings, Biden travels to Glasgow, Scotland, to attend the U.N. climate change conference COP26.

Sullivan said the United States and Europe were united ahead of the two summits and noted that China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were not attending. "The U.S. and Europe will be there, and they'll be there energized and united at both the G20 and COP26, driving the agenda," Sullivan said.

"He'll be laser focused on supply chains and energy prices because he knows that these issues impact working families here in America," Sullivan said, referring to Biden.

