RPSC RAS 2021 exam: No internet in Jaipur, parts of Rajasthan till 1:30 pm today

Ahead of RPSC RAS preliminary examination scheduled today, the Rajasthan Government has suspended mobile internet, bulk SMS and access to social media services in parts of the state. The mobile internet services, including social media services, will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm in the Jaipur Commissionerate area on Wednesday. The broadband and lase lines will remain operational.

"2G/3G/4G mobile internet, internet services, bulk SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, FB, Twitter and other social media services via internet service providers (except voice calls, broadband internet) will be suspended from 9 am to 1 pm today in Jaipur Police Commissionerate area," an order signed by the divisional commissioner said. Apart from Jaipur, the mobile internet services, including social media services will remain suspended from 6 am to 1.30 pm today in Ajmer, Bhilwara and Nagaur districts, while it will remain suspended in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur districts from 8 am to 1 pm today. (ANI)

