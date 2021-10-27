Left Menu

Sameer Wankhede's first marriage registered under Special Marriage Act, says wife Kranti Redkar

Responding to the allegations of Maharashtra cabinet minister, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar on Wednesday said that Wankhede's 'nikah' had taken place and the marriage had been registered under the Special Marriage Act.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:30 IST
Kranti Redkar Wankhede (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Responding to the allegations of Maharashtra cabinet minister, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar on Wednesday said that Wankhede's 'nikah' had taken place and the marriage had been registered under the Special Marriage Act. Speaking to ANI, Redkar, "Nikahnama is correct. Nikah happened but Sameer legally didn't change his religion, caste. It was just a formality as my mother-in-law was Muslim and for her happiness, nikah happened. Birth certificate shared by Nawab Malik is wrong."

"By sharing our personal photos Nawab Malik is acting against the constitutional oath he took. We will take legal action against him, an FIR has been registered. His only motive is to remove Sameer Wankhede from his post so that his son-in-law could be saved," she added. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik posted purported pictures of the 'nikah' of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

The NCP leader also posted a screenshot of the 'Nikah Nama' of Wankhade with his first wife Dr Shabana Quraishi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

