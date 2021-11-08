President Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind presented four Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and sixty-one Padma Shri Awards for the year 2020, today morning (November 8, 2021) at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion was the Vice President of India, Prime Minister, Union Minister for Home Affairs.

(With Inputs from PIB)