President Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards
Among the dignitaries present on the occasion was the Vice President of India, Prime Minister, Union Minister for Home Affairs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 15:44 IST
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind presented four Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and sixty-one Padma Shri Awards for the year 2020, today morning (November 8, 2021) at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
(With Inputs from PIB)
