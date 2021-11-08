Left Menu

President Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion was the Vice President of India, Prime Minister, Union Minister for Home Affairs.   

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind presented four Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and sixty-one Padma Shri Awards for the year 2020, today morning (November 8, 2021) at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion was the Vice President of India, Prime Minister, Union Minister for Home Affairs.

(With Inputs from PIB)

