Parliamentary panel on Urban Development on 3-day visit to Agra, Jaipur

The Standing committee of Parliament on Urban Development is on a three-day visit from Friday to Agra and Jaipur to review the implementation and execution of government schemes in these cities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:56 IST
Members of Standing Committee on Urban Development leaving for Agra on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Standing committee of Parliament on Urban Development is on a three-day visit from Friday to Agra and Jaipur to review the implementation and execution of government schemes in these cities. Speaking to ANI, Committee chairman Jagdambika Pal said, "Members of the committee will visit the areas in two cities, review all the ongoing projects initiated by the Central government scheme and will prepare a report."

He further said, "We will focus on air quality, smog and poor visibility in these cities. This will also in our agenda during the visit." In Agra, the committee will visit e-toilets, smart road projects, Taj East Gate metro station, integrated command and control centre. Committee will also interact with the beneficiaries of PM- SVANidhi and PMAY(U), Amrut Water Supply scheme and Amrut Sewer Scheme.

In Jaipur, the committee will visit of Dehlavas STP, Maharaja School of Arts, Kishanpole, Smart road Kishanpole Bazaar, Heritage Walk, heritage walk, Metro Station, Choti Choppar, Maharaja School, Manak chowk, Maharaja Library etc. Later, the members will present a presentation on the status of the projects in these cities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

