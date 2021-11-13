Left Menu

Scores evacuated in fire at Indonesia''s largest oil refinery

The residents were evacuated to a nearby village hall and a mosque, it said.Cilacap is one of six Pertamina refineries with processing capacity of 270,000 barrels a day.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 13-11-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 21:49 IST
Scores evacuated in fire at Indonesia''s largest oil refinery
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A fire at a gasoline storage at the largest oil refinery on Indonesia's Java island near Jakarta on Saturday prompted the evacuation of at least 80 residents living nearby, the national oil company Pertamina said.

Pertamina, Indonesia's biggest state-owned enterprise and energy company, said the fire at the Cilacap refinery started at one of the 228 gasoline tanks used to accommodate crude at 7:20 p.m.

It said the cause of the fire was not known. There were no casualties reported.

Pertamina said it was taking efforts to extinguish the fire. The residents were evacuated to a nearby village hall and a mosque, it said.

Cilacap is one of six Pertamina refineries with processing capacity of 270,000 barrels a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021