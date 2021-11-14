Left Menu

ISIS and Hindutva are similar, not same: Salman Khurshid clarifies on controversial remark

After a row erupted on comparison between Hindutva and ISIS in his new book, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday clarified that he has said they are similar, not the same.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After a row erupted on comparison between Hindutva and ISIS in his new book, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday clarified that he has said they are similar, not the same. The former union minister said that the enemies of Hinduism are those who are trying to defame the religion.

Speaking to media persons during his visit to Kalki Dham, he said, "I am visiting Kalki Dham. I would not be here if I would have any issue with any religion. I believe that Hinduism spread peace in the world." "It seems that some people are trying to defame Hinduism. They are enemies of Hinduism and are afraid that their truth will come out. They will ban any book which reveals their truth," he said.

"ISIS and Boko Haram defame Islam but no Islamic followers opposed it. I had not said ISIS and Hindutva same, I had said that they are similar," he added. On Wednesday, former union minister Salman Khurshid got embroiled in controversy for allegedly "defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times".

Khurshid's book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explored the Apex Court's landmark judgement on the Ayodhya dispute. Senior Congress leader Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like "ISIS and Boko Haram". Reacting sharply over the excepts of the book, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday said that the Congress party's attack on Hinduism is not a coincidence but an experiment. He alleged that the nature of Congress is to attack Hinduism whenever they get a chance.

Meanwhile, two Delhi lawyers have filed complaints on Thursday with Delhi Police against Khurshid, for allegedly defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism in his book. The development comes at a time when seven states in the country namely Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are slated to go for assembly elections in the year 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

