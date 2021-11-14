Left Menu

FTAs with nations to help provide more mkt access to Indian goods: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 16:05 IST
FTAs with nations to help provide more mkt access to Indian goods: Goyal
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Talks for the proposed free trade agreements (FTAs) with countries, including Australia, the UK and the UAE, are moving at a fast pace and these pacts, when implemented, would help provide greater market access to domestic goods, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

Under a free trade agreement, two trading partners reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they liberalise norms to enhance trade in services and boost investments.

Goyal said that talks for such pacts are going on with Australia, UAE, GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), European Union, Israel and the UK.

Member countries of GCC are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

When these agreements would be finalised, it would provide ''greater access to our manufactured goods as there will be less or zero customs duties,'' the minister said at Vaishya Samaj Sammelan.

He also said that Uttar Pradesh plays a key role in promoting the country's exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021