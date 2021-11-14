Left Menu

Fusion yoga, free consultation with experts highlights of Ayush Ministry pavilion at trade fair

Live fusion yoga performance and free consultation with experts of various Ayush streams were among the major attractions at the Ayush Ministrys pavilion on the first day of the India International Trade Fair here on Sunday.The activities at the pavilion revolved around the theme of Holistic health, Nutritious Diet, Ayush Ministry propagates through various Indian traditional medicine systems, according to a statement from the ministry.Various institutes and research bodies of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy streams have set up their counters at the pavilion in Pragati Maidan.

Fusion yoga, free consultation with experts highlights of Ayush Ministry pavilion at trade fair
Live fusion yoga performance and free consultation with experts of various Ayush streams were among the major attractions at the Ayush Ministry's pavilion on the first day of the India International Trade Fair here on Sunday.

The activities at the pavilion revolved around the theme of 'Holistic health, Nutritious Diet', Ayush Ministry propagates through various Indian traditional medicine systems, according to a statement from the ministry.

Various institutes and research bodies of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy streams have set up their counters at the pavilion in Pragati Maidan. The visitors were given medicinal plants with the focus on giloy, a herb with multiple health benefits.

Fusion yoga was performed live by practitioners from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga. The visitors were taught how they can refresh and re-energise themselves at their workplaces in just five minutes by practising the yoga protocol mentioned in the Y-Break mobile application, the statement said.

A new set of ready-to-cook nutraceuticals-based items that provide necessary dietary support to the patients of diabetes, obesity, chronic pains, and anaemia have also been displayed at the Ministry of Ayush's stall Packed in powder form, these recipes have been developed by the research scholars of All India Institute of Ayurveda under Mahabhaishajya, a proposed food start-up of the institute, the statement said.

