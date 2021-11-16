Left Menu

MP: Hindu Mahasabha to make Godse's statue with Ambala jail soil

This soil will be used to make the statues of Godse and Apte and they will be installed at the Mahasabhas office in Gwalior, the outfits national vice president Dr Jaiveer Bharadwaj told reporters.The Mahasabha activists installed the statues of Godse and Apte at Balidhan Dham in Meerut Uttar Pradesh on Monday, he said.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 16-11-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 09:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hindu Mahasabha has said it will make a statue of Nathuram Godse with soil brought from Haryana's Ambala Central Jail, where the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi was hanged to death in 1949. The right-wing organisation's comments came on Monday when it observed Godse's death anniversary.

''The Mahasabha activists last week brought the soil from the Ambala jail, where Godse and Narayan Apte were executed. This soil will be used to make the statues of Godse and Apte and they will be installed at the Mahasabha's office in Gwalior," the outfit's national vice president Dr Jaiveer Bharadwaj told reporters.

The Mahasabha activists installed the statues of Godse and Apte at 'Balidhan Dham' in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) on Monday, he said. "We will construct such Balidan Dham in every state," he added.

He further said the Gwalior district administration had seized Godse's bust (installed at the Mahasabha's office here) in 2017, but it was not returned so far. Bharadwaj also alleged that the Congress was responsible for the country's partition (in 1947) which resulted in killings of people on a large scale. Meanwhile, Gwalior's Additional Superintendent of Police Satyendra Singh Tomar said there was no public programme of the Hindu Mahasabha here on Monday. No statue has been installed so far and the police are keeping an eye on the outfit's activities, he said.

