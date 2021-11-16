Left Menu

Rosneft says oil price may reach $120/bbl in H2 2022 - TASS

16-11-2021
Oil prices may rise to $120 per barrel in the second half of 2022, a senior manager at Russian energy giant Rosneft said on Tuesday, according to a report by the TASS news agency.

Oil prices are currently above $80 per barrel, supported by the prospect of tight inventories across the globe, although gains were capped by forecasts for rising global production and concerns over fresh coronavirus cases in Europe.

