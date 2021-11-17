Left Menu

Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday congratulated everyone on reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from today saying, every Sikh wishes to pay his-her offering there.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 06:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 06:47 IST
Every Sikh wishes to pay offerings there: Naqvi congratulates on reopening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor
Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaks to ANI (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday congratulated everyone on reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from today saying, every Sikh wishes to pay his-her offering there. "Every Sikh wishes to pay his-her offering at of Kartarpur Sahib. It was stopped due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Even before that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has worked under adverse conditions to open the Kartarpur Corridor. Now it has been reopened again, I congratulate everyone," said Naqvi.

Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said that the government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from November 17. The movement of pilgrims through the Kartarpur corridor was suspended in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The corridor connects the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

