PM Modi to launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 6250 cr on Nov 19 in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Mahoba and Jhansi districts of Uttar Pradesh and will launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 6250 crore on November 19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the districts of Uttar Pradesh and will launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 6250 crore on November 19. As per Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 2:45 pm, Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple projects in Mahoba in a significant initiative to alleviate water distress.

These projects will help alleviate the issue of water shortage in the region and bring much-needed relief to the farmers. These projects include Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project.

"The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs 3250 Crore and their operationalisation will help in the irrigation of around 65000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting lakhs of farmers of the region. These projects will also provide potable drinking water to the region," the PMO said in a statement. At around 5:15 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in a programme during which he will lay the foundation stone of 600 MW Ultramega Solar Power Park at Garautha in Jhansi.

It is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 3000 crore, and will help provide the dual benefits of cheaper electricity and grid stability. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi. Named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the park has been built at a cost of over Rs 11 crore, and is spread across an area of about 40,000 square metres.

It will also house a library, as well as a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The statue has been built by the renowned sculptor Shri Ram Sutar, the man behind the Statue of Unity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

