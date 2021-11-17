Left Menu

Schools, colleges to remain closed in Noida due to increase in air pollution

Noida administration on Wednesday said that schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till further orders due to an increase in air pollution.

Suhas LY, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate, Noida, Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Noida administration on Wednesday said that schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till further orders due to an increase in air pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped from 'very poor' category to 'severe category' in the city on Wednesday.

"Due to increasing air pollution, schools, colleges and all other educational institutions will remain closed till further notice," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY told ANI. He said that online classes will continue in all the institutions and the officials will monitor the air quality on regular basis.

As per SAFAR bulletin, Noida's AQI stood at 479 on Wednesday morning. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

