Indian Railways introduces first 'Pod' retiring rooms in Mumbai central station
Indian Railways has unveiled its first-ever 'pod' concept retiring rooms at Mumbai Central Railway station.
- Country:
- India
Indian Railways has unveiled its first-ever 'pod' concept retiring rooms at Mumbai Central Railway station. Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve virtually inaugurated the rooms on Wednesday.
'Pod' rooms which were first started in Japan are basically affordable hotel rooms that are equipped with basic necessities in a compact form. "This facility will be a gamechanger in passengers travel in India by rail, especially those on business trips," said the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
Taking to Twitter sharing images of these 'pod' rooms, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said, " The Future is now!" (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
