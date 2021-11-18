Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-11-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 15:00 IST
VEGETABLE-PRICES
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • India

Following are Thursday's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 1000-4300, Brinjal 150-5000, Tomato 400-7000, Bitter Gourd 1500-4165, Bottle Gourd 1500-4000, Ash Gourd 800-1800, Green Chilly 120-4200, Banana green 800-3600, Beans 350-6600, Green Ginger 1000-4000, Carrot 1000-6500, Cabbage 400-5000, Ladies Finger 180-7600, Snakegourd 1400-2800, Beetroot 1200-4000, Cucumber 300-2000, Ridge Gourd 1300-6500, Radish 300-3500, Capsicum 250-10000, Drumstick 1600-15000, Sweet Pumpkin 400-1500, Knoll Khol 800-7000, Lime 100-4000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

