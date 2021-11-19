Left Menu

Protest will end when farm laws repealed in Parliament: Tikait

He also stressed that the government should talk to farmers over the issue of minimum support price MSP of crops and other matters.The BKU national spokesperson said this on Twitter soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the three farm laws, which were at the centre of the farmers protest since November 26 last year.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait. (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the ongoing anti-farm laws protest will be withdrawn only after the contentious legislations are repealed in Parliament. He also stressed that the government should talk to farmers over the issue of minimum support price (MSP) of crops and other matters.

The BKU national spokesperson said this on Twitter soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the three farm laws, which were at the centre of the farmers' protest since November 26 last year. ''The protest will not be withdrawn immediately, we will wait for the day when the farm laws are repealed in Parliament. Along with MSP, the government should talk to farmers on other issues too,'' Tikait tweeted in Hindi. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three farm laws were for the benefit of farmers but ''we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts''.

The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

