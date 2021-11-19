Left Menu

Modi chose politics over farmers: Anil Ghanwat on decision to repeal farm laws

Supreme Court-appointed farm panel member Anil Ghanwat on Friday described as regressive the Central governments decision to repeal the three farm laws which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.This is the most regressive step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he chose politics over farmers betterment, Ghanwat told PTI.Our panel had submitted several corrections and solutions over the three farm laws, but instead of using it to solve the impasse, Modi and BJP chose to backtrack.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 10:43 IST
Modi chose politics over farmers: Anil Ghanwat on decision to repeal farm laws
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court-appointed farm panel member Anil Ghanwat on Friday described as regressive the Central government's decision to repeal the three farm laws which were at the center of protests by farmers for the past year.

"This is the most regressive step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he chose politics over farmers' betterment," Ghanwat told PTI.

"Our panel had submitted several corrections and solutions over the three farm laws, but instead of using it to solve the impasse, Modi and BJP chose to backtrack. They just want to win elections and nothing else," he said.

Addressing the nation on Friday morning on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but ''we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts''. Ghanwat, president of Shetkari Sanghatna, said, "Despite the submission of our recommendations to the Supreme Court, it now seems that this government has not even read it. The decision to repel the farm laws is purely political, with an aim to win the Uttar Pradesh and Punjab elections in the coming months." Ghanwat said the decision to repeal the farm laws has "now closed the doors of all types of reforms in agriculture and its marketing sector." "The farmers' interest has been sacrificed over the party's (BJP) political interest," he said.

As Union agriculture minister, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had pushed for similar reforms, but for political reasons, he opposed these laws later, Ghanwat said. "As a farmers' organization, we will continue to sensitize people on this issue," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021