Centre to begin procedure to repeal farm laws in winter session of Parliament, says PM Modi

After the announcement of repealing of the three Central farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the constitutional measures to repeal the laws will begin in the Winter session of Parliament which is likely to commence from November 29. In an address to the nation, PM Modi urged farmers to return to their homes and "let's start afresh."

"We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh," said PM Modi. PM Modi argued that three farm laws were brought to empower and strengthen small farmers, on the demand made by farmers, economists, and agricultural experts.

He further said that it was unfortunate that despite the government's intentions to strengthen and empower farmers we could not convince a section of farmers despite best efforts. "We could not convince a section of farmers despite our best efforts. The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers," added PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP). "To make MSP more effective and transparent, A committee will be constituted to take decisions on all such issues, keeping in view the future. The committee will have representatives from central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists, agricultural economists," PM Modi said.

He said that agriculture reforms and the welfare of farmers became his top priority after becoming Prime Minister of the country in 2014. The Prime Minister further added, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I am doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I will now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realized."

Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws since the Centre had passed the laws in 2020 The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any license-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

