Telenor and Charoen in talks to merge Thailand telecom units

Norway's Telenor and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand (CP Group) are in discussions to explore a potential merger of their telecom units in Thailand, the Norwegian company said on Friday.

A deal, if completed, would merge the telecom operations of Telenor's Total Access Communication (Dtac) and CP Group's True Corporation (True). "There are open issues outstanding and there is no certainty that the discussions will result in a final agreement. Telenor will not provide any further comments at this stage of the process," the Norwegian company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)