Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a mall in Vile Parle

A fire broke out at Prime Mall in Vile Parle on Friday. According to the Mumbai fire brigade, a level 4 fire broke out at the mall in Ville Parle.

Fire fighting operations are underway. As many as 12 fire engines are present at the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)