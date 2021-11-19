Left Menu

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 19

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher with futures up 0.50% on Friday. * KINGFISHER: British home improvement retailer Kingfisher forecast full-year profit towards the higher end of the 910-950 million pounds ($1.23 billion-$1.28 billion) range previously guided after reporting strong third-quarter sales on a two-year basis.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:24 IST
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher with futures up 0.50% on Friday.

* KINGFISHER: British home improvement retailer Kingfisher forecast full-year profit towards the higher end of the 910-950 million pounds ($1.23 billion-$1.28 billion) range previously guided after reporting strong third-quarter sales on a two-year basis. * GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES: London-focused commercial property developer Great Portland Estates Plc lifted its annual rental value outlook and joined bigger rivals in returning to interim profit, buoyed by strong leasing momentum.

* NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY: Nationwide Building Society reported half-year profits more than doubled, as it cashed in on Britain's economic rebound. * RETAIL SALES: Auction houses and shoppers seeking new clothes for the Christmas holidays lifted British retail sales last month by more than expected, adding to recent signs that a slowdown in the economy might have abated slightly.

* UNILEVER: Unilever Plc has agreed to sell its global tea business to CVC Capital Partners for 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion). * GB GROUP: Data intelligence specialist GB Group said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based peer Acuant Intermediate for an enterprise value of $736 million.

* OIL: Oil prices steadied as investors paused for breath following a day of wild swings prompted by the prospect of coordinated action by the world's major economies to release official crude reserves from stocks. * GOLD: Gold prices inched higher but were set for their first weekly decline in three as rising inflation fuelled bets of quicker interest rate hikes and dented bullion's appeal.

* Britain's FTSE 100 ended lower on Thursday as heavyweight mining and energy stocks tracked weak commodity prices. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

