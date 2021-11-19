Left Menu

Telenor and CP Group discuss $7.5 bln Thailand telecom merger

Telenor in June signed a deal with Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd to merge their mobile operations in Malaysia in a $15 billion deal, forming a new market leader there. Telenor's shares traded 1.3% higher at 0812 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 14:03 IST
Telenor and CP Group discuss $7.5 bln Thailand telecom merger
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Norway's Telenor and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) are exploring a merger of their telecom units in Thailand, which could become the Norwegian firm's second multi-billion dollar tie-up in Southeast Asia this year. A deal, if completed, would merge the telecom operations of Telenor's Total Access Communication (Dtac) and CP Group's True Corporation (True), Oslo-based Telenor said in a statement on Friday.

Dtac is currently valued at around $3 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, while True has a value of $4.5 billion. CP Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mobile operators are facing pressure on profits in a challenging industry environment and mounting investment costs as new technologies such as 5G emerge. "There are open issues outstanding and there is no certainty that the discussions will result in a final agreement. Telenor will not provide any further comments at this stage of the process," the Norwegian company said.

Telenor serves 172 million customers with roughly half its revenue generated in Asia and half in the Nordic region. Telenor in June signed a deal with Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd to merge their mobile operations in Malaysia in a $15 billion deal, forming a new market leader there.

Telenor's shares traded 1.3% higher at 0812 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021