Left Menu

Karnataka: Indian Air Force helicopter rescue ten people from overflowing Chitravati river

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter evacuated 10 people stranded in the fast-flowing waters of the Chitravati river in Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-11-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 23:42 IST
Karnataka: Indian Air Force helicopter rescue ten people from overflowing Chitravati river
IAF helicopter carrying out the rescue operations. (Photo/@PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter evacuated 10 people stranded in the fast-flowing waters of the Chitravati river in Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The rescue was carried out by winching operation. On receiving a distress request from the state government, the helicopter took off from Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru at a short notice and reached the rescue site negotiating inclement weather conditions.

After safely rescuing all the ten stranded people from the overflowing river, the helicopter was recovered at Puttaparthi due to inclement weather. Bengaluru continued to receive heavy rains on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that Karnataka will have widespread rains over the next four days.

"The whole of Karnataka will have widespread rainfall over next four days and rainfall will start decreasing on firth day," Sadananda Adiga, Meteorologist, IMD Bengaluru, told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021