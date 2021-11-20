IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Telangana over the weekend
The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend for Telangana, informed K Nagarathna, Head, Weather Forecasting, IMD Hyderabad.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend for Telangana, informed K Nagarathna, Head, Weather Forecasting, IMD Hyderabad. IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall for the Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana.
"Due to a low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining Bay of Bengal, Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend. Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend," said Nagarathna "Heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places including Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
