Left Menu

What’s black in farm laws except for its ink, asks V K Singh

I asked them what is black barring the ink used, the former Army chief told reporters here, recounting his interaction with a farmer leader.They said we endorse your view but these laws are still black, said Singh What is the cure for this

PTI | Basti | Updated: 20-11-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 16:10 IST
What’s black in farm laws except for its ink, asks V K Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Barring the ink used to write them, what was black in the farm laws, Union minister General (Retired) V K Singh asked farmers on Saturday, lamenting the insistence of one of their sections forcing a rollback of the reform legislation.

''I asked a farmer leader to tell me what is black (in the farm laws). You people say this is a black law. I asked them what is black barring the ink (used),” the former Army chief told reporters here, recounting his interaction with a farmer leader.

“They said we endorse your view but these (laws) are still black,'' said Singh ''What is the cure (for this)? There is no cure,” he said expressing his exasperation.

“In farmers' organisations, there is a fight for supremacy among themselves. These people cannot think about the benefits to small farmers,'' he said.

Singh, the Union minister of state for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, asserted that the BJP will register a grand win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“You will see yourself the way the BJP will win the upcoming UP assembly elections,” he said.

He also said it was the BJP government, which implemented the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021