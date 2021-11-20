Left Menu

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi visits Khadi Pavilion at IITF

Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday visited the Khadi India Pavilion at the ongoing India International Trade Fair 2021 in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 23:40 IST
Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi visits Khadi Pavilion in IITF. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday visited the Khadi India Pavilion at the ongoing India International Trade Fair 2021 in New Delhi. Lekhi took to a traditional charkha and spun Pashmina wool at the trade fair.

She also witnessed live demonstrations of clay pottery on an electric potter wheel, making of handmade paper, eco-friendly agarbatti, handmade paper slippers and oil extraction. Lekhi lauded the initiatives of KVIC in creating self-employment and strengthening the rural economy.

She exhorted people to contribute to nation-building by promoting and patronizing Khadi. The Minister also purchased Silk Sarees, honey vinegar and wooden toys from various Khadi stalls. She also placed a bulk order for wooden toys. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

