El Salvador plans first 'Bitcoin city', backed by Bitcoin bonds
Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 21-11-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 09:38 IST
El Salvador plans to build the world's first "Bitcoin city" which will be funded initially by Bitcoin bonds, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday.
Bukele said the city planned in the east of the Central American country would get its energy supply from a volcano and would not levy any taxes except for value added tax (VAT).
