Over 63 cr samples tested for COVID-19 in India so far

Over 63 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 across the country, with more than 7 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 09:37 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
"Total samples tested for COVID-19 up to November 21 stands at 63,25,24,259. Of these, 7,83,567 samples were tested yesterday," ICMR tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that India reported 8,488 new COVID-19 cases, 12,510 recoveries and 249 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

