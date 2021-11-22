Left Menu

VP Naidu flags off Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger Train with upgraded LHB

Giving the instance of COVID care isolation coaches, Shramik special trains, and 'Oxygen Expresses', Shri Naidu said the Indian Railways geared up its entire machinery and helped the country to effectively tackle the pandemic.

VP Naidu flags off Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger Train with upgraded LHB
Shri Naidu was speaking at Visakhapatnam Railway Station after he flagged off the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger Train with upgraded LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rake and additional Vistadome coaches. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)
The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, today lauded Indian Railways for rising to the occasion during the pandemic and coming up with novel efforts to 'keep the wheels running and customers protected' from the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19.

Giving the instance of COVID care isolation coaches, Shramik special trains, and 'Oxygen Expresses', Shri Naidu said the Indian Railways geared up its entire machinery and helped the country to effectively tackle the pandemic.

The Vice President also complimented the Railways for the in-house development and production of PPEs, Coveralls, Hand Sanitizers and Masks, and ensuring the transport of medical equipment and general goods to cities and villages. 'Due to this proactive stance, shortages of goods and food stocks have been largely minimized. Thus, the Railways have not only helped the nation to effectively tackle the pandemic but proved to be an essential lifeline in times of need', he observed.

Shri Naidu was speaking at Visakhapatnam Railway Station after he flagged off the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger Train with upgraded LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rake and additional Vistadome coaches.

Recalling his close association with the city, the Vice President thanked the government and complimented the decision of Railways Minister, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw for heeding his suggestion to the Ministry to expedite the use of Vistadome coaches in the route of Visakhapatnam-Araku.

Referring to the tourism potential of the route which passes through a scenic, mountainous terrain of Eastern Ghats through many curves, tunnels and bridges, Shri Naidu said the 360-degree viewing system of the Vistadome coaches will make the journey an unforgettable experience for the passengers. He also commended the Railways for the introduction of a LHB coach to the train, which enhances comfort and safety of the passengers.

Praising the city of Visakhapatnam for its cleanliness, Shri Naidu called upon people to continue the momentum of Swachh Bharat as a people's movement. In particular, he urged people to take responsibility and keep trains and railways stations clean.

Shri Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Minister, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Shri M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Member, Lok Sabha, Ms. Archana Joshi, General Manager, East Coast Railway, Shri Anup Kumar Satpathy, DRM Waltair and other dignitaries participated in the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

