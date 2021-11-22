Left Menu

Maha minister accuses Rlys of discriminating against Marathwada

South Central Railway was behaving in a discriminatory manner in Marathwada region due to which there was a delay in projects, Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan said on Monday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 22-11-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 20:21 IST
''The delay in (rail) projects in Marathwada is beyond understanding. South Central Railway is discriminating. I shall meet Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve soon,'' he added.

Speaking on other issues, Chavan said relief worth Rs 1,100 crore has been given to farmers in Nanded, including Rs 500 crore disbursed by crop insurance firms, due to the alertness of the state revenue department teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

