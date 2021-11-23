Left Menu

Odisha cabinet approves several projects under Biju Setu Yojana

A Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved several projects under Biju Setu Yojana.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 23-11-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 21:27 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
The scheme will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 5182 crore.

"Odisha Cabinet led by CM @Naveen_Odisha has approved several projects under Biju Setu Yojana. As many as 550 new projects will be taken up under the scheme in addition to 396 ongoing projects. The scheme will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 5182 Cr," CMO Odisha tweeted from its official account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

