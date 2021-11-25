Left Menu

Haryana to prepare plan for mapping Rabi crops: Minister

The agriculture department is getting 10,000 MT of urea per day from the central government.Dalal said the central government will provide 4.5 lakh MT of urea to the state by December 31, 2021 for the sowing of Rabi crops.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-11-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 19:16 IST
Haryana to prepare plan for mapping Rabi crops: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J P Dalal on Thursday asked concerned officials to prepare a plan for mapping Rabi crops so that no problem arises while conducting the crop mapping. Dalal gave the instruction during a meeting with the officers of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department here, an official statement said.

The agriculture minister further told officials that besides progressive farmers, the progressive ones among those adopting fisheries and dairy farming too should be honoured so that other farmers get inspired to adopt diverse means of generating income.

While discussing the availability of DAP in the state, the officials informed Dalal that the state is getting two rakes of DAP every day from the central government and a stock of about 25,000 MT DAP fertilizer is available in the state.

Regarding urea, the minister was told that about 1.19 lakh MT stock of urea is available in the state. The agriculture department is getting 10,000 MT of urea per day from the central government.

Dalal said the central government will provide 4.5 lakh MT of urea to the state by December 31, 2021 for the sowing of Rabi crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021